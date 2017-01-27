Jan 27 TUS International Ltd

* Termination would release group from obligation of contributing capital commitment in total amount of RMB75 million to JV companies

* Pine Mega And Kunshan Qidi entered into a termination agreement

* Established Kunshan JV company pursuant to Kunshan Framework agreement and Suzhou JV company pursuant to Suzhou Framework agreement.

* Termination of investment framework agreements, 3 JV cos would not have any material adverse impact on business operation, financial position of group

* "Would become extremely difficult for group to carry out such incubation investment strategies through JV companies as originally envisaged"

* Marvel Rise and Suzhou Ziguang entered into a termination agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: