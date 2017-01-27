Jan 27 Beijing Properties Holdings Ltd
* Discloseable Transaction: Subscription For Shares And
Subscription Receipts Of Millenmin Ventures Inc. And Disposal Of
Bellomonte Limited
* BICL, a wholly owned subsidiary of company, entered into
letter agreement with millenmin and investors
* Pursuant to letter agreement, group will acquire interest
in millenmin and dispose of interest in bellomonte group
* BICL has agreed to subscribe for 26.4 million millenmin
shares expected to be settled by cash payment of us$2 million
* BICL has agreed to dispose of its interest in bellomonte
group to millenmin for consideration of u$27 million
* Under letter agreement bicl agreed to subscribe for 83.3
million subscription receipts expected to be settled by cash
payment of us$6.3 million
