Jan 27 Colgate-palmolive (India) Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 1.28 billion rupees

* Dec quarter net sales 9.82 billion rupees

* Says co sees gradual pickup in market as liquidity situation improves

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.65 billion rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 10.73 billion rupees

* Says proactive measures initiated to counter liquidity crunch