Jan 27 Theta Edge Bhd -

* Independent non-executive director, Datuk Nor Badli Munawir Bin Mohamad Alias Lafti, was charged in sessions court with five counts of criminal breach of trust

* Charges against Datuk Nor Badli do not involve the company

* Company does not have any further information other than articles written in the media