Jan 27 KWG Property Holding Ltd
* Kwg Property-facility Agreement With Specific Performance
Covenants
* Company, as borrower, and certain of subsidiaries of
company, as original guarantors, entered into a facility
agreement
* Agreement in relation to a transferrable dual currency
term loan facility in amount of HK$1.49 billion and US$150
million
* Loans obtained agreement shall be applied by co to
refinance its existing indebtedness and to finance its corporate
funding requirements
* Deal with original lenders, mandated lead arrangers and
bookrunners and agent in relation to a transferrable dual
currency term loan facility
