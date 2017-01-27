Jan 27 KWG Property Holding Ltd

* Kwg Property-facility Agreement With Specific Performance Covenants

* Company, as borrower, and certain of subsidiaries of company, as original guarantors, entered into a facility agreement

* Agreement in relation to a transferrable dual currency term loan facility in amount of HK$1.49 billion and US$150 million

* Loans obtained agreement shall be applied by co to refinance its existing indebtedness and to finance its corporate funding requirements

* Deal with original lenders, mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners and agent in relation to a transferrable dual currency term loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: