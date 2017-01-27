Jan 27 Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

* Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd says signs agreement with Ganesh Explosives

* Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd says signs agreement to transfer entire stake held by co in Indo Gulf Industries

* Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd says upon completion, Indo Gulf will cease to be unit of co Source text - (bit.ly/2k99pH4) Further company coverage: