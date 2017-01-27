UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 27 Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
* Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd says signs agreement with Ganesh Explosives
* Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd says signs agreement to transfer entire stake held by co in Indo Gulf Industries
* Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd says upon completion, Indo Gulf will cease to be unit of co Source text - (bit.ly/2k99pH4) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources