Jan 27 Celgene Corp :

* Celgene receives positive CHMP opinion to expand REVLIMID (lenalidomide) indication as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (mm) after autologous stem cell transplantation

* Celgene Corp- European commission, which generally follows recommendation of chmp, is expected to make its final decision in approximately two months

* New indication expands availability of revlimid across disease continuum of multiple myeloma