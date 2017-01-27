Jan 27 European Medicines Agency

* EU Medicines Agency recommendations for January 2017

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Tadalafil Lilly for treatment of erectile dysfunction and signs, symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia

* EU Medicines Agency's CHMP offers positive opinion for Rolufta for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

* EU Medicines Agency - Jylamvo (methotrexate) received a positive opinion for the treatment of rheumatological disorders and psoriasis, and for maintenance treatment of ALL