UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 27 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
* Says Maruti Suzuki announces price increase
* Says hike in price because of commodity, transportation and admin cost
* Says price increase ranging from INR 1500 to INR 8014 (ex showroom - delhi) across models
* Says new prices effective from Jan 27 Source text: bit.ly/2kADhNW Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources