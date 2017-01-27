Jan 27 GasLog Partners LP :
* Demand outlook for LNG carriers with long-term charters
remains positive
* Qtrly earnings per unit $0.62
* Qtrly revenues $57.9 million versus $58.2 million - SEC
filing
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $53.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In shorter-term shipping market in q4, brokers reported
spot rates in Atlantic Basin increased to approximately $45,000
per day
* Increased cash distribution to $0.49 per unit for Q4 2016,
3% higher than each of Q3 2016 and Q4 2015
Source text: (bit.ly/2kb9kU4)
Further company coverage: