Jan 27 Beijer Electronics AB
* Q4 order intake amounted to 331.1 Msek (343.1)
* Q4 operating profit increased to 7.3 Msek (-10.7)
* Q4 loss after tax was -8.7 Msek (-12.5)
* Says board of directors is proposing a dividend of 0 sek
per share (1.25)
* Says have good potential of achieving our targets of
growth of 7 pct and an operating margin of 10 pct during 2018
* Says board of directors has decided not to pay a dividend
for financial year 2016, reason being need to strengthen our
balance sheet
* Says expects to be able to achieve higher sales and better
underlying operating profit in 2017 than achieved in 2016
