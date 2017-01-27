Jan 27 Nextera Energy Inc :
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.21
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $2.06
* Extends outlook through 2020
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $6.35 to
$6.85
* Nextera Energy Inc - increasing its previously announced
eps range for 2018 from $6.60 to $7.10 to $6.80 to $7.30
* Nextera Energy Inc - expects a compound annual growth rate
in adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of 6 to 8
percent through 2020
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.21
* Nextera Energy Inc - development activities of nextera
energy resources' natural gas pipeline projects remain on track
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $4.60
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.57 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text: (bit.ly/1CvZ5ec)
