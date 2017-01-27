Jan 27 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA :

* European Union Commission has granted the European marketing authorization for orphan medicinal product Cystadrops

* Cystadrops is a eye-drop solution for the treatment of corneal cystine crystal deposits in adults and children from 2 years of age with cystinosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)