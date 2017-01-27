Jan 27 Honeywell International Inc
* Says positive sentiment in oil and gas business continues,
sees signs of improving activity
* Says number of projects that were on hold in oil and gas
business, mainly in China, are restarting
* Says seeing good momentum in high growth regions driven by
the demand for refined product in China and India's accelerated
transition to Euro 6 emissions standards
* Says reduction in its sales forecast is "solely due to the
foreign exchange"
* Says expect higher year-over-year OEM incentives in its
aerospace business 1H 2017; says that trend would reverse in the
second half
* Honeywell CEO David Cote says this is his last conference
call, and he is "really going to miss it"
* Honeywell COO Darius Adamczyk says would need clarity
sooner on trade policies related to Mexico and China and some of
the other trade partners of Honeywell
* Honeywell CEO David Cote says if it gets to the point of a
"trade war", it's not going to be bad just for trade, but also
economically
