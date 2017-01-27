Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc :

* American Airlines Group Inc - consolidated CASM excluding fuel and special items is expected to be up approximately 4 percent in 2017

* American Airlines Group - 2017 total system capacity is expected to be up approximately 1 percent versus. 2016

* American Airlines Group - expects first quarter total revenue per available seat mile (trasm) to be up approximately 2.5 to 4.5 percent

* Expects first quarter 2017 pre-tax margin excluding special items to be approximately 3 to 5 percent

* American airlines group inc sees Q1 casm ex fuel and special items up 10 percent to 12 percent

* American airlines group - expects to pay an average of between $1.66 and $1.71 per gallon of mainline jet fuel (including taxes) in the first quarter

* American airlines group - in 2017, expects to take delivery of 57 mainline aircraft

* American airlines - expects to retire 56 mainline aircraft, including 5 a320 aircraft, 17 b757 aircraft, 9 b763 aircraft and 25 md80 aircraft in 2017

* Sees q1 2017 available seat miles (asms) about 56.2 billion and q2 2017 asms about 63.7 billion Source text (bit.ly/2jbOapa) Further company coverage: