* American Airlines Group Inc - consolidated CASM excluding
fuel and special items is expected to be up approximately 4
percent in 2017
* American Airlines Group - 2017 total system capacity is
expected to be up approximately 1 percent versus. 2016
* American Airlines Group - expects first quarter total
revenue per available seat mile (trasm) to be up approximately
2.5 to 4.5 percent
* Expects first quarter 2017 pre-tax margin excluding
special items to be approximately 3 to 5 percent
* American airlines group inc sees Q1 casm ex fuel and
special items up 10 percent to 12 percent
* American airlines group - expects to pay an average of
between $1.66 and $1.71 per gallon of mainline jet fuel
(including taxes) in the first quarter
* American airlines group - in 2017, expects to take
delivery of 57 mainline aircraft
* American airlines - expects to retire 56 mainline
aircraft, including 5 a320 aircraft, 17 b757 aircraft, 9 b763
aircraft and 25 md80 aircraft in 2017
* Sees q1 2017 available seat miles (asms) about 56.2
billion and q2 2017 asms about 63.7 billion
