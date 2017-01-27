Jan 27 Nikkei:

* Group pretax profit at Hulic is set top 56 billion Yen ($486 million) for current fiscal year ending in December 2017 - Nikkei

* Hulic's pretax profit for 2016 is expected to more or less match the guidance of more than 51 billion Yen, a 20 percent increase over 2015 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2jdAPfI) Further company coverage: