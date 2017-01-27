UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 27 Nikkei:
* Group pretax profit at Hulic is set top 56 billion Yen ($486 million) for current fiscal year ending in December 2017 - Nikkei
* Hulic's pretax profit for 2016 is expected to more or less match the guidance of more than 51 billion Yen, a 20 percent increase over 2015 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2jdAPfI) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources