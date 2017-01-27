Jan 27 Peabody Energy Corp
* On Jan 27, co, P&L receivables company, llc obtained
commitment letter from PNC Bank, National Association
* Outside termination date for commitment letter is May 1,
2017 - SEC filing
* PNC agreed to amend securitization facility evidenced by
fifth amended receivables purchase agreement, dated as of March
25, 2016
* Peabody Energy Corp says fifth amended and restated
receivables purchase agreement increases purchase limit to an
amount not to exceed $250 million
* Peabody Energy - on January 27 debtors filed a motion with
bankruptcy court seeking authorization to enter into and perform
under commitment letter
