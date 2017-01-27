Jan 27 (Reuters) -
* Warren Buffett, asked about current U.S. political
environment, says is confident that 'America will move ahead' --
Columbia University event
* Bill Gates, at same event, says premature to assess Trump
administration budget priorities, but American innovation is
'strong,' largely bipartisan
* Buffett says current environment much easier than in
decades past for bright people to obtain financing to fund
innovative ideas
* Buffett says tough to get politicians to focus on
country's long-term interests if in the short-term it could cost
them reelection
* Buffett says U.S. was built through immigration and has
been "blessed" by immigrants
* Gates says more government resources are needed for
healthcare, citing needs to provide access to treatment and
control costs
* Gates sees a lot of "unhappiness" in U.S. because of state
of health care
* Buffett, asked if U.S. should focus on its own problems
before those in other countries, says 'every life is of equal
value'
* Buffett says people outside the country can be helped with
fewer dollars than it would cost to address same issues at home
* Buffett says the influence of money in politics is "bad
news" for the country