Jan 27 Boot Barn Holdings Inc :

* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - on January 25, 2017 co, units entered into an amendment no.1 to credit agreement dated as of June 29, 2015

* Amendment was entered into in connection with introduction of a Boot Barn Branded Credit Card - SEC filing

* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - amendment also adds relevant credit card agreement to schedule of credit card arrangements in credit agreement