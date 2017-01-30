UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 30 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
* Dec-quarter consol net profit 3.52 billion rupees
* Dec-quarter consol total income from operations 24.86 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 3.24 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 3.68 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 22.86 billion rupees
* Says declared interim dividend of 1 rupees per share Source text: bit.ly/2k7QWsz Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources