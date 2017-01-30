Jan 30 Purplebricks Group Plc :

* Expected with start to calendar year, company has seen record monthly valuations and instructions activity in January

* Purplebricks - expectations are for trading to show y/y instruction growth, record level of valuations and instructions in Jan is in line with such expectations

* Expectations for financial year ending 30 April 2017 remain unchanged.