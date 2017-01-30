Jan 30 Randgold Resources Ltd

* Talks underway to end illegal sit-in

* Randgold - negotiations underway to resolve illegal sit-in which started at tTongon mine late on 26 Jan by some employees demanding annual ex gratia payments

* Central and local government representatives and union, which does not support sit-in, have joined management in engaging with workers to end action