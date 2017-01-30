Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
Jan 30 Bajaj Finance Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 5.56 billion rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 27.02 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 4.08 billion rupees; total income from operations was 20.61 billion rupees
* Consesnsus forecast for Dec-quarter net profit was 4.89 billion rupees
* Says AUM as of Dec 31, 2016 up 33 percent to 576.05 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2jlfRLY Further company coverage:
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.