Jan 30 Avanti Communications Group Plc :
* Peter Reed, Craig Chobor and Michael Leitner have joined
board of Avanti as non-executive directors with effect from Jan.
27, 2017
* Richard Vos, Michael Walker and Charmaine Eggberry have
resigned as non-executive directors of company with immediate
effect
* Nigel Fox has also stepped down from board with effect
from Jan. 27, 2017 but will remain in his current role as CFO
