Jan 30 Sta Lucia Land Inc :

* Clarifies and confirms news article entitled "developer bets big in the year of the rooster" published in The Inquirer on 28 Jan

* Says reference to "SLLI" should be changed to group in second, third and fourth paragraph in news article

* Says follow-on offering for raising 3 billion pesos to 4 billion pesos may be any time from march to june 2017