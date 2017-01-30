Jan 30 Piramal Enterprises Ltd

* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc

* Deal for cash consideration of US$171 million

* Portfolio acquired includes gablofen, a severe spasticity management product, and two pain management products

* Deal also includes up to additional US$32 million payable depending on financial performance of acquired assets over next 3 yrs

* All acquisitions to be value accretive and improve pharma segment's growth and ebitda in percentage and in absolute terms Source text: bit.ly/2jllTfT Further company coverage: