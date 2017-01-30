AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Jan 30 C-Rad AB :
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution
* Order is valued at approximately 17 million Swedish crowns ($2.0 million)
* Implementation of project is expected to be finalized during 2018
* Delivery of first systems is expected to start in first half of 2017
* Agreement is to be booked as order intake during q1 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8347 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.