Jan 30 Frontline Ltd
* Has approached DHT Holdings with a non-binding proposal
for a possible business combination where Frontline would
acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of DHT in a
stock-for-stock transaction at a ratio of 0.725 frontline shares
for each DHT share
* A combination of frontline and dht is expected to create
largest public tanker company by fleet size, market cap, and
trading liquidity
* However, no specific arrangement has been reached, and
there can be no assurance as to certainty or timing of any
potential business combination.
* Frontline, together with its affiliates, has also acquired
15,356,009 Shares of DHT, representing approximately 16.4% of
DHT's outstanding common stock based upon 93,366,062 common
stock outstanding
* Any transaction would among other things be subject to
satisfactory due diligence review and negotiation and execution
of mutually satisfactory definitive transaction documentation
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)