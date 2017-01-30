Jan 30 Idea Cellular Ltd
* Idea Cellular Ltd clarifies on news item "merger may be
the best idea for Vodafone, sir ji!",
* Idea Cellular Ltd - has been in preliminary discussions
with vodafone
* Idea Cellular Ltd says there is no certainty that
discussion will result in any agreement
* Idea Cellular Ltd - fundamental premise of preliminary
talks is based on equal rights between Aditya Birla group and
vodafone in combined entity
* Idea Cellular Ltd says as discussion is at prelimiary
stage, co not in a position to share further details
Source text - (bit.ly/2kihdqd)
Further company coverage: