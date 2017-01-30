Jan 30 Milacron Holdings Corp

* Milacron Holdings Corp says expects to report sales for fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016 of between $287.0 million and $289.0 million - SEC filing

* Milacron Holdings says sales were negatively impacted by $4.5 million during fiscal quarter ended Dec 31, 2016 as result of unfavorable foreign currency movements

* Milacron Holdings says co expects to report net income for fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016 of between loss of $15.9 million and profit of $2.7 million

* Q4 revenue view $294.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Co expects adjusted net income for fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016 of between $18.1 million and $34.5 million