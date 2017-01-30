AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Jan 30 Milacron Holdings Corp
* Milacron Holdings Corp says expects to report sales for fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016 of between $287.0 million and $289.0 million - SEC filing
* Milacron Holdings says sales were negatively impacted by $4.5 million during fiscal quarter ended Dec 31, 2016 as result of unfavorable foreign currency movements
* Milacron Holdings says co expects to report net income for fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016 of between loss of $15.9 million and profit of $2.7 million
* Q4 revenue view $294.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Co expects adjusted net income for fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016 of between $18.1 million and $34.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.