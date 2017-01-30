Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
Jan 30 Citigroup Inc :
* CitiMortgage Inc announces strategic exit of mortgage servicing operations by end of 2018
* Executed agreements that will accelerate transformation of u.s. Mortgage business by exiting servicing operations by end of 2018
* Citigroup inc - transactions are expected to negatively impact pre-tax results by approximately $400 million
* Citigroup inc sees loss on sale and certain related transaction costs, in q1 of 2017
* Citigroup inc sees excluding certain items, transactions are expected to have a minimal impact on operating revenues in 2017
* Citigroup-Signed agreement to sell mortgage servicing rights, and related servicing, of 780,000 Fannie Mae and freddie mac loans of non-retail customers
* Citigroup inc - to sell its mortgage servicing rights to new residential mortgage
* Citigroup-Also entered into subservicing deal with cenlar FSB for remaining Citi-owned loans, certain other mortgage servicing rights not sold to NRZ
* Loan servicing on remaining Citi-owned loans are expected to be transferred to Cenlar beginning in 2018
* Loans of Citi's retail banking clients will be retained by Citi but will be included in subservicing contract with cenlar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.