* Incyte and calithera biosciences announce global collaboration to develop and commercialize CB-1158, a first-in-class, small molecule arginase inhibitor

* Calithera Biosciences Inc says calithera to receive a $45 million up-front payment and an $8 million equity investment

* Calithera Biosciences Inc says incyte gains worldwide rights to CB-1158 for hematology and oncology indications

* Calithera Biosciences Inc says Calithera eligible to receive share of profits in U.S., potential milestones and royalties on future sales of CB-1158

* Calithera Biosciences Inc says agreement also provides that Calithera may choose to opt out of its co-funding obligations