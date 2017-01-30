AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Jan 30 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals announces updates from clinical program of Fostamatinib in patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals says data continue to support co's plan to submit new drug application to U.S. FDA for Fostamatinib in chronic ITP in Q1 this year
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals says chronic ITP patients who respond to Fostamatinib are able to maintain a median platelet count of over 100,000 platelets/ul
* Says it now has over 16 months of fit phase 3 data to analyze
* Says Fostamatinib study results continue to trend positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.