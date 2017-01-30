Jan 30 Triboo SpA :
* Signs an agreement with Shiny and its unit MediaStoke for the acquisition of the business
units related to data, location based advertising and video advertising
* Sets up Triboo Data Analytics, 51 pct owned by Triboo and 49 pct by Shiny
* Consideration for the acquisition of the business units is composed of a fixed part, equal
to 1.5 million euros ($1.60 million), and a variable part based on future results
* The agreement with Shiny and Mediastoke led to the acquisition of the two business units
via the newly formed Triboo Data Analytics
($1 = 0.9397 euros)
