Jan 30 Dogus Otomotiv

* Buys real estate and land in Esenyurt, Istanbul on a total area of 37,361.72 m2 for 186.5 million lira ($49.36 million) from Dogus Holding

* Says the property was used by the company for automotive showroom and service purposes as a tenant and will be used for the same purpose after acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7784 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)