UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
Jan 30 (Reuters) -
* Astra International Tbk PT is raising its stake in toll road operator Baskhara Utama Sedaya in Java - Nikkei
* Astra International to buy remaining 60% stake in BUS from 2 units of Surya Semesta Internusa in deal valued at around $192 million including debt - Nikkei
* Astra to buy remaining 60 percent stake in BUS from 2 units of Surya Semesta Internusa for about 2.57 trillion rupiah, including debt - Nikkei Source text for Eikon:
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly