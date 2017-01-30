Al Jazeera says its Arabic channel Twitter account suspended
DUBAI, June 17 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Saturday the Twitter account for its main Arabic language channel had been suspended and that it was working to get it back.
Jan 30 Nikkei:
* Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Tepco to offer emergency supply of electricity to buildings, public facilities during power outages in Japan- Nikkei
* Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp, Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings will form a joint business as early as spring - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2jLjoSC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
MUMBAI, June 17 Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, plans to buy out Tata Steel Ltd's stake in Tata Motors Ltd on or after June 23, it said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body