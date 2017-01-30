UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 30 Unilever Plc :
* Unilever issues 350 mln stg bonds on sterling market
* Bonds comprise 350,000,000 stg of 1.125 per cent fixed rate notes due February 2022
* Are issued by Unilever Plc and guaranteed by Unilever Nv and Unilever United States, Inc
* Bonds have an anticipated closing date of February 3rd 2017.
* Says Unilever intends to use proceeds for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources