Jan 30 Laredo Petroleum Inc

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - For Q4 of 2016, company expects to report a loss on derivatives of approximately $43.6 million

* Laredo Petroleum - At Dec 31, 2016, had hedges in place for 2017 for 6.9 million barrels of oil at a weighted-average floor price of $55.82 per barrel