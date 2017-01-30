UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 30 Mattel Inc :
* Mattel - on Jan 24, 2017, board amended and restated co's amended and restated bylaws to implement proxy access - SEC filing
* Mattel-Amendment to permit stockholder/group, owning at least 3% of co for at least 3 yrs, to nominate and include in proxy materials director nominees Source text: (bit.ly/2jORnqF) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources