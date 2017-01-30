Jan 30 Mattel Inc :

* Mattel - on Jan 24, 2017, board amended and restated co's amended and restated bylaws to implement proxy access - SEC filing

* Mattel-Amendment to permit stockholder/group, owning at least 3% of co for at least 3 yrs, to nominate and include in proxy materials director nominees Source text: (bit.ly/2jORnqF) Further company coverage: