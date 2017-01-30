Jan 30 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment
and extension to merger agreement
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says revised price will be a
maximum of $7.00 per share and a minimum of $6.50 per share
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says parties have agreed to
reduce price for each share of Rite Aid common stock to be paid
by Walgreens Boots Alliance
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says revised price will be a
maximum of $7.00 per share and a minimum of $6.50 per share
* Says under terms of amendment, parties have agreed to
reduce price for each share of Rite Aid common stock to be paid
by Walgreens Boots Alliance
* Walgreens says in addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance will
be required to divest up to 1,200 rite aid stores and certain
additional related assets
* Walgreens says Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid
agreed to extend end date under previously announced agreement
from 27 January 2017 to 31 July 2017
* Walgreens Boots Alliance says if required divestitures
fall between 1,000 and 1,200 stores, then there will be a
pro-rata adjustment of price per share
* Walgreens Boots Alliance says deal to divest up to 1,200
rite aid stores represents increase of up to 200 stores that was
agreed under original agreement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: