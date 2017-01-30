Jan 30 Rent-A-Center Inc :

* Engaged Capital Llc - purchased rent-a-center shares based on belief that the shares, when purchased, were undervalued

* Engaged Capital Llc - reports 9.9 percent stake in rent-a-center as of January 19, 2017

* Engaged Capital Llc - have engaged, and intend to continue to engage, in communications with rent-a-center regarding means to create stockholder value