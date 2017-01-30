BRIEF-Monnet Ispat and Energy says it has not filed for bankruptcy
Says reference of co in article is with reference to Gupta Coal which has filed for bankruptcy
Jan 30 EnPro Industries Inc
* EnPro Industries reports further progress in Asbestos resolution proceedings
* EnPro Industries Inc says anticipated corporate restructuring of EnPro's Coltec subsidiary has been completed
* EnPro Industries Inc says in connection with restructuring, EnPro Holdings entered into a keep well agreement with OldCo
* EnPro Industries Inc says Coltec successor files prepackaged chapter 11 petition
* Timing of subsidiaries' emergence from bankruptcy remains on target
EnPro says under keep well agreement, EnPro Holdings will make equity contributions to OldCo sufficient, with other funds available to OldCo
* RBI list also names Jaypee Infratech, Bhushan Power, Monnet
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 European Union finance ministers agreed on Friday on rules setting the order in which bank creditors would be hit in case of wind-downs, in a bid to accelerate the build-up of banks' capital buffers to reduce the chances of public-funded bailouts.