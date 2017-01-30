Jan 30 Intermap Technologies Corp

* Intermap Technologies Corp says has entered into an agreement to provide multi-frequency, high resolution radar mapping

* Intermap Technologies Corp says has also entered into a contract to upgrade its multi-frequency radar system

* Intermap Technologies Corp says a payment of $2.67 million is expected during Q1 of 2017

* Announced promotion of Jennifer Bakken to senior vice president of finance and acting CFO