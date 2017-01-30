AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Jan 30 Intermap Technologies Corp
* Intermap Technologies Corp says has entered into an agreement to provide multi-frequency, high resolution radar mapping
* Intermap Technologies Corp says has also entered into a contract to upgrade its multi-frequency radar system
* Intermap Technologies Corp says a payment of $2.67 million is expected during Q1 of 2017
* Announced promotion of Jennifer Bakken to senior vice president of finance and acting CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.