UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 30 Orbis SA :
* Its unit, Accor-Pannonia Hotels Zrt, agrees to execute a buy option for Hungary-based "Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge" hotel for no more than 44 million euros ($47.01 million) on May 31
* Orbis is owned in 52.7 pct by Accor SA
* The unit currently runs the hotel on a leasing basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9359 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources