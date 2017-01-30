Jan 30 Nikkei:

* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei

* Yamada Denki's sales are seen down 4 percent at some 1.15 trillion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei

* For FY ending March 31, Yamada Denki Co Ltd sees sales rising 1 percent to 1.63 trillion yen, operating profit climbing 23 percent to 71.4 billion yen - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2jLc21t) Further company coverage: