AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Jan 30 (Reuters) -
* Several of Arconic's largest investors are pressing co to oust CEO Klaus Kleinfeld after Alcoa separation - CNBC, citing DJ Source text: bit.ly/2jLaLas
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
LONDON, June 16 The manufacturer of the panels used to clad the London tower block where at least 30 people died in a fire this week advised customers against using its polyethylene-cored tiles -- the ones reportedly used at Grenfell Tower -- in high rise buildings.
SINGAPORE, June 17 Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Singapore's prime minister, said on Saturday his father had expressly instructed the drafting of a last will directing the demolition of the family's iconic home, the latest salvo in a public feud between the city-state's leader and his two younger siblings.