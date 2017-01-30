Jan 31 Carsales.Com Ltd :

* Carsales to acquire DeMotores in Argentina, Colombia & Chile

* Purchase price for acquisition is A$6.7 million

* "Investment is expected to have an immaterial impact on ebitda."

* Senior management will be retained across DeMotores businesses

* Through unit, enters deal to acquire entities which own, operate demotores online automotive classified websites in argentina, colombia,chile