UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Jan 30 Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces restatement of prior period financial statements
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc - Intends to amend its previously filed annual report on form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2015
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems -In Nov 2016, made aware of various potential accounting discrepancies at Morgan Southern and Bruenger operating units
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc - Investigation into these discrepancies is still ongoing
* Roadrunner Transportation - Intends to amend previously filed quarterly reports on form 10-Q for quarters ended March 31, 2016, June 30, 2016, Sept. 30, 2016
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems - Is reassessing its internal controls over financial reporting and its compliance programs
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc says based on investigation to date, Roadrunner has identified various accounting errors
* Roadrunner Transportation - currently estimates will require prior period adjustments to results of operations of between $20 million and $25 million
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems - Management's report on internal controls on financial reporting as of Dec 31, 2015 should no longer be relied upon
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems - Accounting errors relate to unrecorded expenses from unreconciled balance sheet accounts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.
June 16 Apparel retailer Buckle Inc said on Friday that credit card information of some of its customers may have been compromised after its payment system was breached by a "criminal entity" following purchases made at some of its stores.