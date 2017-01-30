Jan 31 Sirtex Medical Ltd

* Received a letter from a law firm foreshadowing commencement of a representative proceeding against company

* Is considering foreshadowed claim, and taking legal advice, but considers that claim is material to company

* Trading halt is requested to be effected immediately to ensure that market trades only on a fully informed basis

* Letter based on alleged breaches of its continuous disclosure obligations, alleged misleading and deceptive conduct

* Allegations arising out of a statement made by co on 24 August 2016 that company would achieve "double digit dose sales growth" in FY17